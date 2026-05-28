W H Brady & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.06% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net Loss of W H Brady & Co reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.06% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.61% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.75% to Rs 21.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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