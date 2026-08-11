W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 98.35% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) rose 33.33% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 98.35% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.4326.05-600.0012.672.051.901.721.461.921.44

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