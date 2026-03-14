Waaree Energies announces 10 GW integrated solar ingot and wafer factory at Nagpur

To invest approximately Rs 6,200 cr

Waaree Energies today marked a significant milestone in India's journey toward energy security and manufacturing self-reliance with the groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming integrated solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility at Butibori, Nagpur.

The facility will house 10 GW capacity each for solar ingots and wafers, establishing it as India's largest integrated ingot and wafer manufacturing complex. The project represents a major step toward strengthening India's upstream solar manufacturing ecosystem and building a more resilient domestic supply chain for the country's rapidly expanding solar sector.

Spread across 300 acres and being developed with an investment of approximately Rs 6,200 crore, the facility will focus on the production of high-purity solar ingots and wafers, which form the critical foundation of the solar photovoltaic value chain. By strengthening domestic capabilities in these upstream components, the project will significantly reduce India's reliance on imported materials, enhance supply chain stability, and support the nation's long-term goal of achieving energy security through self-reliant clean energy manufacturing.

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate over 8,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to regional economic development, skill creation, and industrial growth in Maharashtra.

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