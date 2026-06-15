Waaree Energies bags order to supply 800 MW solar modules
Waaree Energies has secured an order from a leading energy solutions provider for the supply of 800 MW solar modules.The order, awarded by a domestic customer, is scheduled to be executed during FY27. The company said the contract is a one-time order and does not involve any promoter or related-party interest.
Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 71.4% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 1,061.10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 618.91 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 111.8% YoY to Rs 8,480.25 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
Shares of Waaree Energies rose 0.89% to Rs 3,058.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST