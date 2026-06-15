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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies bags order to supply 800 MW solar modules

Waaree Energies bags order to supply 800 MW solar modules

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Waaree Energies has secured an order from a leading energy solutions provider for the supply of 800 MW solar modules.

The order, awarded by a domestic customer, is scheduled to be executed during FY27. The company said the contract is a one-time order and does not involve any promoter or related-party interest.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 71.4% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 1,061.10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 618.91 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 111.8% YoY to Rs 8,480.25 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

 

Shares of Waaree Energies rose 0.89% to Rs 3,058.30 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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