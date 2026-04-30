Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 71.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 111.80% to Rs 8480.25 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 71.45% to Rs 1061.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 618.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 111.80% to Rs 8480.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4003.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.74% to Rs 3711.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1867.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.72% to Rs 26536.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14444.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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