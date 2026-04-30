Waaree Energies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2026.

HEG Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2026.

Waaree Energies Ltd tumbled 10.31% to Rs 3141 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 592.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd crashed 7.89% to Rs 114.33. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd corrected 7.50% to Rs 904. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51160 shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd shed 6.56% to Rs 1326.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

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