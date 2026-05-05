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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies partners with Unicommerce

Waaree Energies partners with Unicommerce

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

To automate and unify its digital commerce infrastructure

Waaree Energies has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India's leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, to automate and unify its e-commerce operations, a move that signals the company's intent to match its manufacturing scale with an equally strong digital sales engine. The partnership will bring Waaree's growing range of clean energy products - from solar modules and inverters to and solar kits, closer to consumers across India with warehouse network.

Commenting on the partnership, Jignesh Rathod, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Waaree Energies Limited, said At Waaree Energies, our mission goes beyond manufacturing - it is about making clean energy genuinely accessible to every Indian household and business. As we scale our product portfolio and deepen our digital reach, having a robust e-commerce backbone is essential. Unicommerce's unified e-commerce backbone allows us to serve both individual buyers and our distributor network with the same efficiency we bring to manufacturing. This is a step forward in bringing solar energy solutions closer to the customer.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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