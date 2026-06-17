Waaree Renewable announces enhancement in scope and value of order
Waaree Renewable Technologies has received an enhancement in the scope of work under the existing contract for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a Solar Power Plant of 980 MWp / 700 MWac. The scope of the commercial order has been enhanced by Rs. 30.91 crore totalling to Rs. 1,044.69 crore (Inclusive of taxes).
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 8:05 PM IST