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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable announces enhancement in scope and value of order

Waaree Renewable announces enhancement in scope and value of order

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies has received an enhancement in the scope of work under the existing contract for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a Solar Power Plant of 980 MWp / 700 MWac. The scope of the commercial order has been enhanced by Rs. 30.91 crore totalling to Rs. 1,044.69 crore (Inclusive of taxes).
 

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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