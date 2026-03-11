Waaree Renewable bags 300 MW solar EPC project
Waaree Renewable Technologies said that it has signed a contract to execute engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) plant with a capacity of 300 MWac/420 MWp.The company stated that the project is expected to be completed in the financial year 202728, as per the terms of the order.
Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is a subsidiary company of the Waaree Group and is spearheading the Solar EPC business. We are also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns, and operates solar projects. Headquartered in Mumbai, we operate across geographies, focusing on long-term investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 124.74% to Rs 120.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 53.48 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 136.18% year on year (YoY) to Rs 851.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 0.54% to close at Rs 798.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 8:04 AM IST