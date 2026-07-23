Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.08% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.23% to Rs 924.25 croreNet profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 34.08% to Rs 115.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.23% to Rs 924.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 603.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales924.25603.19 53 OPM %18.7719.49 -PBDT169.17118.81 42 PBT163.39116.57 40 NP115.9086.44 34
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:08 AM IST