Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.23% to Rs 924.25 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 34.08% to Rs 115.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.23% to Rs 924.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 603.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.924.25603.1918.7719.49169.17118.81163.39116.57115.9086.44

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