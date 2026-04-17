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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 66.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 131.31% to Rs 1102.40 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 66.02% to Rs 155.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 131.31% to Rs 1102.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.89% to Rs 478.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.51% to Rs 3331.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1597.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1102.40476.58 131 3331.421597.75 109 OPM %18.7626.51 -19.2419.46 - PBDT210.18126.81 66 648.23310.87 109 PBT208.09125.19 66 639.61304.50 110 NP155.7493.81 66 478.70229.16 109

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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