Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 46.46% over last one month compared to 12.29% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.63% rise in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 2272.5. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.51% to quote at 5797.64. The index is up 12.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd increased 4.37% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 3.39% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 103.21 % over last one year compared to the 22.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 46.46% over last one month compared to 12.29% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19237 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2272.5 on 18 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 157.02 on 23 May 2023.

