Wakefit Innovations reports standalone net profit of Rs 121.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 343.60 crore

Net profit of Wakefit Innovations reported to Rs 121.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 343.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 189.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 1488.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1273.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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