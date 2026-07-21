Wall Street Finishes Quietly as Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Offset AI Gains

Rising Middle East tensions pushed Brent crude near $89, driving 10-year Treasury yields to 4.59%. Broad markets faced pressure, though chipmakers stabilized and strong quarterly earnings boosted stocks like AMC and Domino's.

Wall Street drifted to a quiet finish Monday after stocks of chipmakers and other winners of the artificial-intelligence boom trimmed some of their recent losses.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, coming off its first losing week in the last three and just its third since the end of March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 307 points (0.6%) and the Nasdaq composite was basically flat after slipping by less than 0.1%.

After dropping below $72 early this month, roughly back to where it was before the war with Iran began, the price for a barrel of Brent crude has been jumping recently as fighting continues in the Middle East. On Monday, the price swung between roughly $86 and $91 before settling at $89.22, up 1.3%. The war with Iran is keeping oil tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz to deliver crude from the Persian Gulf to customers, which pushes up oils price. S&P Global counted only 127 vessels crossing the strait during the week through Sunday, down nearly 50% from the week before. Worries about expensive oil and high inflation have sent Treasury yields higher in the bond market which threaten to slow the economy and undercut prices for stocks and other investments.

Nvidia added 0.2% post its drop on Friday. San-disk climbed 2.7% after tumbling 29% last week. Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.6% after announcing an expanded partnership where Microsoft will use its products for AI, including its new Helios product starting in the second half of the year. On Wednesday, Alphabet will inform investors how much it made during the spring and give updates on its AI efforts. Dominos Pizza climbed 2.1% after delivering stronger revenue for the spring than expected.

AMC Entertainment jumped 26.8% after the movie-theater operator reported stronger revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also said some of its theaters in Los Angeles and other cities ran The Odyssey for more than 85 straight hours from Thursday through Sunday to meet demand. Dominos Pizza climbed 2.1% after delivering stronger revenue for the spring than expected. CEO Russell Weiner said the company saw growth in orders for both its carryout and delivery businesses, even with the broad industry continuing to face pressure on consumer demand.

Another restaurant chain namely Jersey Mike is beginning its roadshow to raise interest in its stock which its planning to sell on the New York Stock Exchange for between $21 and $25 per share in an initial public offering.

In stock markets abroad, indexes ended mixed in Europe. The moves were sharper in Asia, where South Koreas Kospi fell 4.5%. Its been at the center of the huge swings for AI stocks because its dominated by two tech companies, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Stocks were stronger in China where indexes rose 2.4% in Hong Kong and 0.9% in Shanghai.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.59% from 4.55% late Friday and from just 3.97% before the war with Iran. Higher yields have already sent the average 30-year mortgage rate to its highest level in nearly a year. The higher yields weighed on the broad U.S. stock market and the majority of stocks fell on Wall Street.

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