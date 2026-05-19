Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Jitters as Oil Swings and Yields Rise

Wall Street Jitters as Oil Swings and Yields Rise

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Stocks wavered as Brent crude's wild swings over Strait of Hormuz uncertainty and hopes of avoiding conflict pushed investors into bonds, driving up yields that raise borrowing costs and threaten growth-sensitive sectors like AI and housing.

The S&P 500 swiveled between gains and losses before finishing with a dip of 0.1%, its second loss since setting an all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 159 points (0.3%) and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% after both indexes likewise yo-yoed.

Stock prices moved opposite oil as Brent crude swung with uncertainty over how long the Iran conflict will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and disrupt tanker deliveries. Brent fell from an overnight high of $112 to below $107 in the morning, rebounded to $112.10, then slipped under $109 after President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned military strike on Iran at regional allies request, fueling hopes a deal to reopen the strait might be possible.

 

Those oil moves have focused attention on the worlds bond markets, where climbing yields are putting pressure on economies and stock markets globally. Higher yields raise borrowing costs for households and businessesseen in rising mortgage ratesand could make it harder for companies to finance projects such as AI-related data centers, which have been a key driver of recent U.S. economic growth.

Several strong U.S. economic reports and worries about the government's rising debt burden have also pushed yields higher. On Wall Street, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals plunged 9.8% after disappointing melanoma trial data, while NextEra Energy fell 4.6% after agreeing to buy Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal that sent Dominion up 9.4%.

Delta Air Lines finished flat after volatile trading tied to oil; it gained early support when Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $2.6 billion of its stock. Boston Scientific jumped 6.2% after saying it would spend $2 billion of a $5 billion buyback by June. Target, Home Depot and Walmart report this week, and all eyes are on Nvidias quarterly results Wednesdayanother blowout would be needed to keep AI stocks driving the market higher.

Also Read

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty around 23,750; Afcons Infra slips 9% post Q4 result

Jain Resource Recycling stock price

Jain Resource tanks 18% on Q4 miss; MOFSL cuts estimates, sees 21% upside

inflation, fmcg

Fuel price rise impact: Consumption stocks may bear the brunt, say analysts

Afcons Infra share price

Afcons Infra tanks 9% on posting weak Q4 results; revenue down 19% YoY

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee declines 18 paise to 96.38 against US dollar in early trade

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell in much of Asia but reversed losses in Europe to finish higher. Japans Nikkei 225 sank 1% but Germanys DAX returned 1.5% for two of the worlds bigger moves.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury got as high as 4.63% before falling back to 4.59% where it was late Friday. The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rallied toward its highest level since the late 1990s. Higher yields make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, which U.S. homebuyers know because of higher mortgage rates. Higher interest rates could also make it more difficult for companies to borrow to build data centers for artificial-intelligence technology which has been driving much of the U.S. economys growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at GAIL (India) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at GAIL (India) Ltd counter

GPT Healthcare rallies after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 15 crore

GPT Healthcare rallies after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 15 crore

GNFC jumps after Q4 PAT jumps 87.68% YoY

GNFC jumps after Q4 PAT jumps 87.68% YoY

Subros gains as Q4 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Subros gains as Q4 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 49 cr

GE Vernova T&D India Q4 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 352 cr

GE Vernova T&D India Q4 PAT jumps 89% YoY to Rs 352 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Ends Adani Civil & Criminal CaseQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table