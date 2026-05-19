Wall Street Jitters as Oil Swings and Yields Rise

Stocks wavered as Brent crude's wild swings over Strait of Hormuz uncertainty and hopes of avoiding conflict pushed investors into bonds, driving up yields that raise borrowing costs and threaten growth-sensitive sectors like AI and housing.

The S&P 500 swiveled between gains and losses before finishing with a dip of 0.1%, its second loss since setting an all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 159 points (0.3%) and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% after both indexes likewise yo-yoed.

Stock prices moved opposite oil as Brent crude swung with uncertainty over how long the Iran conflict will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and disrupt tanker deliveries. Brent fell from an overnight high of $112 to below $107 in the morning, rebounded to $112.10, then slipped under $109 after President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned military strike on Iran at regional allies request, fueling hopes a deal to reopen the strait might be possible.

Those oil moves have focused attention on the worlds bond markets, where climbing yields are putting pressure on economies and stock markets globally. Higher yields raise borrowing costs for households and businessesseen in rising mortgage ratesand could make it harder for companies to finance projects such as AI-related data centers, which have been a key driver of recent U.S. economic growth.

Several strong U.S. economic reports and worries about the government's rising debt burden have also pushed yields higher. On Wall Street, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals plunged 9.8% after disappointing melanoma trial data, while NextEra Energy fell 4.6% after agreeing to buy Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal that sent Dominion up 9.4%.

Delta Air Lines finished flat after volatile trading tied to oil; it gained early support when Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $2.6 billion of its stock. Boston Scientific jumped 6.2% after saying it would spend $2 billion of a $5 billion buyback by June. Target, Home Depot and Walmart report this week, and all eyes are on Nvidias quarterly results Wednesdayanother blowout would be needed to keep AI stocks driving the market higher.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell in much of Asia but reversed losses in Europe to finish higher. Japans Nikkei 225 sank 1% but Germanys DAX returned 1.5% for two of the worlds bigger moves.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury got as high as 4.63% before falling back to 4.59% where it was late Friday. The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rallied toward its highest level since the late 1990s. Higher yields make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, which U.S. homebuyers know because of higher mortgage rates. Higher interest rates could also make it more difficult for companies to borrow to build data centers for artificial-intelligence technology which has been driving much of the U.S. economys growth.

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