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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales decline 486.96% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net Loss of Wallfort Financial Services reported to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.77% to Rs 12.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-5.40-0.92 -487 12.5223.52 -47 OPM %384.072219.57 --114.7864.71 - PBDT-15.02-20.28 26 -3.5715.31 PL PBT-15.13-20.39 26 -4.0014.87 PL NP-12.47-16.42 24 -3.0012.00 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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