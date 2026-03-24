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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wanbury gains as it expands Coriminic pediatric range amid DCGI restrictions

Wanbury gains as it expands Coriminic pediatric range amid DCGI restrictions

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Wanbury rose 2.14% to Rs 241 after launching Coriminic CPM Drops (Chlorpheniramine Maleate) for children, a formulation without decongestants.

The launch comes in response to recent Drug Controller General of India restrictions on fixed-dose cold combinations for children under four years. The move strengthens Wanburys Coriminic brand and positions the company to capture a larger share of the pediatric cold care market.

The new drops provide targeted relief from allergic symptoms such as severe cold, blocked nose, and sneezing, while aligning with regulatory safety guidelines.

The company is also expanding the Coriminic range with Coriminic NS (Normal Saline) Nasal Drops, a non-systemic nasal decongestant designed to provide localised relief from nasal congestion in children. These launches aim to help physicians navigate treatment options within regulatory guidelines while ensuring pediatric safety.

 

The move positions Wanbury to capture a significant portion of Indias Rs 861 crore Cold Preparation Liquid market, particularly in the pediatric segment. Coriminic CPM Drops provide targeted relief from allergic symptoms such as severe cold, blocked nose, and sneezing, aligning with rational prescribing practices and government safety advisories.

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Wanburys initiative marks the first India-focused effort to reposition Chlorpheniramine in a safer, indication-driven format for children, consolidating the companys presence in the fast-growing pediatric cold care segment.

The company continues to focus on delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions across key therapeutic areas, including pediatrics.

Wanbury is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 1197.1% to Rs 13.49 crore on 24.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 163.18 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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