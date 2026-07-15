Wanbury Ltd Spurts 3.27%

Wanbury Ltd has added 29.93% over last one month compared to 6.97% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX

Wanbury Ltd gained 3.27% today to trade at Rs 347.1. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.5% to quote at 50452.09. The index is up 6.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anuh Pharma Ltd increased 2.62% and Fabtech Technologies Ltd added 2.43% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 11.25 % over last one year compared to the 6.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Wanbury Ltd has added 29.93% over last one month compared to 6.97% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36855 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27275 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 352.95 on 15 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 162 on 27 Jan 2026.

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