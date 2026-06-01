Wanbury standalone net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 4.31% to Rs 164.58 croreNet profit of Wanbury rose 7.11% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.31% to Rs 164.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 116.61% to Rs 66.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 650.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 599.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales164.58172.00 -4 650.27599.51 8 OPM %18.1317.23 -16.4212.73 - PBDT21.9922.43 -2 77.7142.86 81 PBT18.7619.06 -2 63.4029.55 115 NP21.7020.26 7 66.1330.53 117
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:16 AM IST