Wanbury standalone net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.31% to Rs 164.58 crore

Net profit of Wanbury rose 7.11% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.31% to Rs 164.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.61% to Rs 66.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 650.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 599.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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