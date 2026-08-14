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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Sales rise 242.11% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net Loss of Wardwizard Healthcare reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 242.11% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.650.19 242 OPM %-50.77-215.79 -PBDT-0.33-0.03 -1000 PBT-0.37-0.10 -270 NP-0.32-0.21 -52

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:44 AM IST