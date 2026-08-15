Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 84.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 91.01% to Rs 61.64 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 84.82% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 91.01% to Rs 61.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.6432.276.1812.491.232.990.071.470.171.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News