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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waterbase reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Waterbase reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 39.42% to Rs 121.49 crore

Net profit of Waterbase reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.42% to Rs 121.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.4987.14 39 OPM %2.77-3.11 -PBDT3.01-2.73 LP PBT1.52-4.45 LP NP1.19-3.29 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST