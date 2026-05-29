Waterbase reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 79.32 crore

Net Loss of Waterbase reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 79.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.94% to Rs 349.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 277.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

79.3276.38349.74277.71-2.02-6.34-2.89-6.58-2.41-4.98-12.55-15.81-4.24-6.84-19.51-23.89-3.33-5.43-14.66-18.15

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