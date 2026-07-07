Waterways Leisure climbs as board to mull stock split proposal

Waterways Leisure Toursim jumped 3.94% to Rs 791.05 after the company announced that its board will meet on 10 July 2026 to consider a proposal for the sub-division of the face value of its equity shares.

The announcement was made after market hours on Monday, 6 July 2026.

Shares of Waterways Leisure Toursim entered into stock market on 1 July 2026. The stock listed at Rs 690, marking a discount of 14.6% to the issue price.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.67 times, receiving bids for 69.84 lakh shares against 41.84 lakh shares on offer. The IPO was open for subscription from 23 June to 25 June 2026, with a price band of Rs 769-808 per share. The issue comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 585 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates under the Cordelia Cruises brand. The company offers cruise services across major Indian coastal destinations and select international routes through its flagship vessel, MV Empress.

For FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.14 crore on revenue from operations of Rs 579.75 crore.

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