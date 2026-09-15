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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WCIL commences operations at Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Morbi

WCIL commences operations at Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Morbi

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Western Carriers (India) (WCIL) announced that Hon'ble Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw formally flagged off Bulk Tiles Train from Devaliya MMCT of the company on 15 September 2026.

Spanning over 42 acres, the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (WCGD) is designed as a state-of-the-art multimodal logistics platform capable of handling cargo movement via both road and rail, using Container Rake and Wagon Rake systems. With today's flag off, the terminal moves from operational readiness to full commercial activation.

The terminal is strategically positioned to serve some of Gujarat's most vital industrial clusters. It is expected to significantly benefit the salt industry of the Maliya belt, one of the country's leading salt producing regions, as well as the ceramics industry of Morbi, which produces around 5 million tonnes of ceramic products annually and caters to more than 80% of India's domestic demand. The facility is also set to support the logistics needs of the chemicals, agriculture, fertiliser, and MSME sectors operating in the region.

 

Specially, the Gujarat flag off comes only days after WCIL inaugurated its General Cargo Terminal (GCT) at the GCD Yard of the Kolkata Dock System under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) on Friday, 11th September 2026, marking the Company's first operational base on India's east coast. Developed and operated by WCIL under a 15-year agreement with SMPA, the Kolkata facility is designed to handle dry bulk, break-bulk and all container categories, with Phase I fully operational from launch. Together, the Kolkata and Morbi terminals strengthen WCIL's rail-linked presence across the country's critical East-West freight corridor.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST