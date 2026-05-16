We Win consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 51.65% to Rs 30.77 croreNet profit of We Win declined 15.74% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.65% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 170.30% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 93.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.7720.29 52 93.6578.49 19 OPM %4.7113.80 -6.218.15 - PBDT1.672.86 -42 6.245.91 6 PBT0.942.01 -53 3.632.85 27 NP0.911.08 -16 4.461.65 170
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST