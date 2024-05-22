Business Standard
We Win consolidated net profit rises 5.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 19.38 crore
Net profit of We Win rose 5.75% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.67% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.31% to Rs 65.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.3813.60 43 65.0448.79 33 OPM %9.4912.57 -8.679.76 - PBDT1.761.68 5 5.154.75 8 PBT1.221.20 2 3.203.41 -6 NP0.920.87 6 2.442.40 2
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

