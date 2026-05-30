Wealth First Portfolio Managers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.51 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers reported to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.21% to Rs 38.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 68.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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