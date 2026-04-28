Websol Energy hits the roof after Q4 PAT surges 158% YoY

Websol Energy System hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 122.31 after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the March quarter, backed by strong revenue growth.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 157.9% YoY to Rs 125 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, profit increased 91.6% from Rs 65 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations surged 132.1% YoY to Rs 401 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 173 crore a year ago. On a QoQ basis, revenue jumped 53.8% from Rs 261 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 146 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37.4% vs Q3 and 86.4% vs Q4 FY25. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 36.4% from 45.4% in the year-ago quarter and 40.8% in Q3, reflecting cost pressures.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 125 crore in Q4 FY26, up 48.4% vs Q3 and 89.2% vs Q4 FY25.

On the cost front, raw material expenses surged 258% YoY to Rs 179 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 151.1% YoY to Rs 14 crore. Other expenses also climbed 29.1% YoY to Rs 51 crore. Depreciation more than doubled to Rs 24 crore, while finance costs remained largely stable at Rs 4 crore.

For the full year, Websol Energy reported strong growth momentum. Revenue rose 82.4% YoY to Rs 1,049 crore in FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 429 crore, up 69.6% YoY, though margin softened to 40.8% from 43.9% in FY25.

PBT came in at Rs 359 crore, up 84.9% YoY, while net profit surged 95.8% to Rs 303 crore in FY26.

Cash flow performance remained robust, with net cash from operating activities rising to Rs 254.70 crore in FY26 from Rs 167.26 crore in FY25.

The company said it maintained a strong order book of Rs 1,161 crore as of 31 March 2026.

The company turned net cash surplus as of 31 March 2026, with total debt of Rs 118 crore, cash & cash equivalents of Rs 152 crore and net cash of Rs 34 crore.

Websol Energy System is one of the leading manufacturers of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules in India.