Websol Energy System consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.33% to Rs 372.60 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 15.78% to Rs 77.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.33% to Rs 372.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 218.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.372.60218.7533.7047.31125.79101.57103.9790.9677.7867.18

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