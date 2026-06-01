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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans rises on monthly basis to 8.50% in Apr-26

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans rises on monthly basis to 8.50% in Apr-26

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of May 2026. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.50 per cent in April 2026 (8.40 per cent in March 2026).

The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs was at 8.98 per cent in April 2026 (8.99 per cent in March 2026). RBI noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs stood at 8.65 per cent in May 2026 (8.55 per cent in April 2026). The WALR on fresh as well as outstanding rupee loans moderated across sectors.

 

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 5.77 per cent in April 2026 (6.07 per cent in March 2026). The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs declined to 6.59 per cent in April 2026 from 6.62 per cent in March 2026.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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