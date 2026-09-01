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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.97% in July 2026

Weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.97% in July 2026

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated yesterday that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.97 per cent in July 2026 (8.96 per cent in June 2026). The WALR on fresh rupee loans of SCBs declined marginally to 8.52 per cent in July 2026 from 8.53 per cent in June 2026. RBI noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs stood at 8.70 per cent in August 2026 (8.60 per cent in July 2026). The WALR on fresh as well as outstanding rupee loans exhibited a mixed movement across sectors in July 2026. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs remained unchanged at 6.58 per cent in July 2026 from June 2026. The WADTDR on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs declined to 5.90 per cent in July 2026 from 5.99 per cent in June 2026.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:52 AM IST