Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 31.74 crore

Net profit of Weizmann rose 18.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.7429.9910.9311.343.473.222.342.141.421.20

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