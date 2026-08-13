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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 31.74 crore

Net profit of Weizmann rose 18.33% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.7429.99 6 OPM %10.9311.34 -PBDT3.473.22 8 PBT2.342.14 9 NP1.421.20 18

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST