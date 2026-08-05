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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Welcast Steels reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales022.78 -100 OPM %0-2.85 -PBDT-0.62-0.23 -170 PBT-0.72-0.39 -85 NP-0.72-0.29 -148

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:53 PM IST