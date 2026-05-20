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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welcast Steels standalone net profit rises 626.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Welcast Steels standalone net profit rises 626.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Welcast Steels rose 626.32% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.67% to Rs 45.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales020.81 -100 45.8284.33 -46 OPM %00.19 --6.31-1.40 - PBDT2.210.46 380 -0.970.44 PL PBT2.070.22 841 -1.59-0.35 -354 NP1.380.19 626 -5.30-0.34 -1459

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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