Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 93.49% to Rs 11.88 crore

Net Loss of Welga Foods reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 93.49% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 29.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.886.14 93 29.6331.96 -7 OPM %-3.96-2.61 --4.937.67 - PBDT-0.84-0.53 -58 -3.110.95 PL PBT-0.89-0.60 -48 -3.330.71 PL NP-0.89-0.60 -48 -3.330.71 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2026 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Solar Energy Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Solar Energy Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Torrent Investments standalone net profit declines 4.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Torrent Investments standalone net profit declines 4.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 78.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthropic Claude Fable 5Xiaomi 17T ReviewDividend Stocks TodayReliance Meta PartnershipUPSC Prelims Result 2026 SoonTechnology NewsPersonal Finance