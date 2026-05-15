Welspun Corp bags Rs 700 crore LSAW pipe order; order book rises to Rs 25,350 crore

Welspun Corp has announced that it has secured a large order worth approximately Rs 700 crore for the supply of LSAW pipes from its US facility.

With this latest order, along with contracts secured since its update on 30 March 2026, the companys consolidated global order book has increased to around Rs 25,350 crore (approximately USD 2.6 billion). The company said the order pipeline provides strong visibility and continuity across its India and US operations.

The newly secured orders are scheduled for execution during FY27 and FY28.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 32.9% to Rs 452.59 crore on a 25.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,532.48 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.25% to Rs 1,346.50 on the BSE.

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