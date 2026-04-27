Welspun Corp Ltd soars 0.43%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1212.7, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% jump in NIFTY and a 49.4% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1212.7, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24075.7. The Sensex is at 77243.68, up 0.76%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 49.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12746.65, up 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.