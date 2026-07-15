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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1688.6, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% gain in NIFTY and a 34.87% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1688.6, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 22.91% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12677.7, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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