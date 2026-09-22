Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2773.3, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 214.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.21% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2773.3, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 15.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12972.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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