Welspun Corp receives order worth Rs 1,000 cr
Welspun Corp has received a large order for supply of pipes from its US facility valued at Rs 1,000 crore.
With this, the company's consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 24,700 crore (approx. US$ 2.6 billion).
The above order book will be executed during FY26, FY27 and FY28.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST