Welspun Corp receives order worth Rs 700 cr
Welspun Corp announced the receipt of a large order for supply of LSAW Pipes from its US facility, valued at approx. Rs 700 crore.
With this latest order, the company's consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 25,350 crore (approx. US$ 2.6 billion).
The above order book will be executed during FY27 and FY28.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:31 AM IST