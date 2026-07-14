Welspun Corp rises after securing pipe supply order worth Rs 1,400 crore
Welspun Corp added 3.44% to Rs 1675.25 after the company announced the receipt of fresh large orders for supply of pipes for Oil & Gas export projects, from its India facility, cumulatively valued at approximately Rs 1,400 crore.
With this addition, the companys consolidated global order book has scaled to Rs 23,650 crore (approx. $2.5 billion).
"This order book is scheduled for execution over FY27 and FY28, positioning the company for sustained growth momentum over the next two fiscal years. Welspun Corp said in a statement.
Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.
The company had reported 46.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 370.36 crore despite a 9.87% increase in revenue to Rs 4,312.56 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:53 AM IST