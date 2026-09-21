Welspun Corp's associate company bags Rs 2,000-cr contract from Aramco

Welspun Corp announced that its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a listed entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes for total value exceeding 771 million SAR (Approx. Rs 2,000 crore) including value added tax.

The duration of the contract is six months and the financial impact of the contract will be reflected from Q4 FY2026-27 through Q1 FY27-28.

EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. It's fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continue to pioneer in supporting KSA's strategic objectives under the Vision 2030.