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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp wins its largest order ever worth USD 1.8 billion

Welspun Corp wins its largest order ever worth USD 1.8 billion

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Welspun Corp has secured the largest single order in its history valued at approx USD 1.8 billion (Rs 17,200 crore) for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the United States of America.

The order will be executed between FY 2028 & FY 2029.

With this order, the company's global order book stands at a record USD 4.4 billion (Rs 42,100 crore) the highest in its history.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 1:31 PM IST