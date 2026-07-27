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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp wins order of Rs 960 cr

Welspun Corp wins order of Rs 960 cr

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Consolidated global order book stands at Rs 25,750 cr

Welspun Corp has received a new order for supply of Coated Line Pipes from its manufacturing facility at Little Rock, USA, valued at approximately Rs. 960 crore.

This addition takes the company's consolidated global order book to approximately Rs. 25,750 crore (~USD 2.7 billion).

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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