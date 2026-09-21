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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Enterprises' arm wins sewer rehabilitation project worth Rs 351.24 cr

Welspun Enterprises' arm wins sewer rehabilitation project worth Rs 351.24 cr

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

From Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL) (formerly known as Welspun Michigan Engineers), a material subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises, has secured two significant sewer rehabilitation projects from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) vide Letter of Award (LoA) dated 18 September 2026, for the following works, with an aggregate contract value of Rs 351.24 crore (including GST & excluding provisional sum). Both these projects are funded by World Bank.

1. Western Ahmedabad - Rehabilitation of Existing Sewer Lines Rs 229.48 crore: The project involves rehabilitation of the main trunk sewer line from Gola Lake to 285 MLD TSPS, covering the stretch from Iskcon Char Rasta to 285 MLD TSPS.

 

2. Eastern Ahmedabad - Rehabilitation of Existing Sewer Lines Rs 121.76 crore: The project involves rehabilitation of existing sewer lines across key stretches of Eastern Ahmedabad, including, Odhav 310 to Panjrapole Char Rasta to Nirant Cross Road to Mahadev Imperial; and Metro Pillar No. 99 to Nirant Char Rasta.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST