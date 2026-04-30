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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Enterprises bags Rs 7,300-cr Pune-Shirur highway project from MSIDC

Welspun Enterprises bags Rs 7,300-cr Pune-Shirur highway project from MSIDC

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Welspun Enterprises said that it has received the letter of award (LoA) valued at around Rs 7,300 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

The order pertains to the development of a six-lane partially elevated highway project on the PuneShirur stretch of NH-753F, covering a minimum design length of 53.4 km. The project has been awarded on a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) basis, under a sub-concession period of 29 years, including a construction period of four years from the appointed date.

The project forms part of one of Maharashtras fastest-growing economic corridors and is expected to enhance connectivity across key nodes including Wagholi, Kharadi, Lonikand, Ranjangaon, and Shikrapur. It is also expected to ease congestion and improve freight efficiency between Pune and Shirur.

 

The order win significantly strengthens Welspun Enterprises order book, which stood at approximately Rs 13,341 crore as of December 31, 2025. With this addition, the order book has increased to approximately Rs 18,755 crore.

Sandeep Garg, managing director, said, "The receipt of the Letter of Acceptance for the PuneShirur Highway Project represents a significant milestone in Welspun Enterprises Limiteds growth journey and reinforces our strategic expansion in the transportation sector. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of execution, governance, and financial prudence, while leveraging our capabilities to deliver high-quality infrastructure assets and create sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Welspun Enterprises is engaged in the civil construction contract. They are offering various types of works, such as mass housing and townships, multi-story buildings, and industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals, and water-retaining structures.

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On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 60.1% year-on-year to Rs 30.74 crore on a 12.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 786.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Welspun Enterprises fell 2.06% to Rs 530.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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