Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.44% to Rs 773.72 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 48.74% to Rs 46.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.44% to Rs 773.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.773.72845.0519.4521.45132.28165.29121.69153.8346.5290.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News