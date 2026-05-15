Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 1199.46 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 53.05% to Rs 144.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 1199.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1053.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.47% to Rs 349.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 3615.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3695.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1199.461053.96 14 3615.383695.34 -2 OPM %19.9117.38 -20.6517.07 - PBDT218.47161.62 35 644.89570.11 13 PBT205.64147.10 40 594.26519.21 14 NP144.6994.54 53 349.87322.56 8
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST